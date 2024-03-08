South African Singer Tyla Postpones World Tour Due to Injury

Grammy-award-winning singer Tyla Seethal has canceled all her international tour dates and festival performances, citing an injury as the reason. The singer announced the news via Instagram, expressing her heartbreak to fans, whom she affectionately calls her "Tygers."

While the UK and European legs of the tour, including stops in Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, and London, have been rescheduled, Tyla has been forced to cancel the North American leg entirely, which included her highly anticipated Coachella debut. Ticket holders for the North American tour will be automatically refunded, while other territories will receive guidance from their ticket providers.

The 22-year-old singer is fresh off a historic Grammy win last month. She became the youngest South African ever to take home the award, recognized for "Water" in the Best African Music Performance category.

In a heartfelt message, Tyla revealed she's been battling a hidden injury for the past year. Despite consulting specialists, the pain has intensified, and continuing the tour would jeopardize her long-term health. While frustrated by the setback at such a crucial point in her career, Tyla promises fans a "spectacular show" upon her recovery.

The statement read;

"My Tygers, All of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into a reality has been a lifelong dream. I am so grateful and humbled by this post year and the way it's changed my life I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins.

"As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it's important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year, I've been silently suffering from an injury that has tragically worsened. I've seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising as has the severity of the situation.

"I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now won't be able to proceed with the tour. In consulting with medical professionals it's become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety. Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career: So please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer.

"For North American headline dates, your tickets will automatically be refunded, for all other territories you will be contacted by your ticket provider regarding options, please keep a lookout for new dates and information. Thank you Tygers for understanding."

Fans can also expect her much-anticipated self-titled debut album to drop on March 22nd, featuring hits like "Water" and "Truth or Dare."