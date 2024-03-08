Nigeria: 2024 IWD - Tinubu Celebrates Nigerian Women, Says They Are Pivots of the Nation

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode, Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, celebrated Nigerian women, hailing them as the pivot of the nation, on the occasion of this year's International Women's Day (IWD).

Other prominent Nigerians, including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki; and Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele; as well as the European Union also greeted women across the world, especially for their resilience.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in its own message on the occasion, called on government and other stakeholders to institutionalise policies and programmes that would enable women and girls to fulfil their aspirations and contribute to national development.

Tinubu, according to a release by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, acknowledged the role of women in nation building.

He emphasised that Nigerian women were elemental to the development, growth, and greatness of the nation.

Tinubu affirmed that in every discipline and field of human endeavour, the standout achievements of Nigerian women had become a testament to the resilience, strength, courage, and ingenuity of all women across the world, as well as a mark of their exceptional quality as emissaries of hope and possibilities.

He stated that the theme of this year's International Women's Day, "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," fitted well within his administration's policy initiatives on educating and empowering women, not only through inclusion in governance, but also by ensuring that they remain relevant and unimpeachable voices in the development process across all sectors of the economy.

The president stated that his administration was focused on providing investments in educating the girl child, while fostering inclusive programmes and initiatives that bolster their active role in the areas of knowledge, science, technology, research and innovation into the future.

Tinubu assured Nigerian women that his administration would always prioritise their welfare, protect their rights, and advance their causes.

Abbas Restates Commitment to Women Empowerment, Inclusion

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas restated his commitment to empowering and including women in politics and governance.

Abbas, in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described women as critical stakeholders in any community. He added that women were strong pillars in the sustenance of homes and the development of any country.

Abbas, while congratulating women in Nigeria, Africa, and across the world, noted their immeasurable contributions to society, starting as mothers in the homes, who raise leaders.

He said his strong passion for women's growth and development necessitated his insistence on revisiting the passage of gender-related bills in the ongoing amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

Obaseki Hails Women's Resilience, Courage

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, hailed Nigerian women for their resilience and courage in the wake of the dire conditions occasioned by rising inflation and other economic challenges.

In a statement to mark International Women's Day, Obaseki stated that the inflationary trend had heavily affected families struggling to survive amid the high cost of living and other economic headwinds.

Obaseki celebrated women for their impact and immense contributions to the growth and development of the society, and called for increased global action on women. He said this should include strengthening collaboration among stakeholders and improving investment towards efforts at bridging the gender gap and accelerating progress on gender equality.

The governor stated, "As we celebrate International Women's Day, I am moved to praise the resilience and courage of Nigerian women who are forced to make tough decisions every day over the rising cost of living. This has impacted them when they go to work and even on the home front. It takes fortitude to keep things running smoothly."

EU Decries Low Women Representation in Politics

The European Union decried the low number of women in political offices, and insisted there was no just gender representation in politics.

A statement by EU to mark the International Women's Day read, "Today, the percentage of women in politics is still far from being representative of our diverse societies.

"The overall proportion of female members in single or lower houses of parliament currently stands on average at 33 per cent in EU Member States and 26.5 per cent globally. We must continue to do more to inspire and promote the inclusion of women in politics.

"2024 is a landmark year for elections throughout the world, with over four billion people being asked to cast their votes, including more than 400 million EU citizens, who will vote in June in the European Parliament elections.

"On this International Women's Day, we recognise the courageous activism of European suffragettes who fought for the right to vote when it was the privilege of men, and to every woman in all their diversity who plays a part in shaping a fairer and more equal society."

Bamidele Laments Weak Investment in Women

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday, raised concern over weak investment in the capacity of women in Nigeria, which, according to him, hindered the possibility of achieving the fifth agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The fifth agenda of SDG is, "End all forms of discrimination against all females everywhere."

Bamidele spoke in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs in commemoration of the 2024 International Women's Day.

He said despite six years to achieving the bridging of the gap between men and women, Nigeria was still confronted with under-representation of women in both the corporate and public sectors. He lamented that women were victims of armed attacks in different parts of the country.

The senate leader said the National Assembly recognised that women inclusion in governance was pivotal to achieving sustainable development in Nigeria.

In commemoration of the 2024 International Women's Day (IWD), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called on government and other stakeholders to institutionalise policies and programmes that would enable women and girls fulfil their aspirations and contribute to national development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The call was made, yesterday, by Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu.

Ojukwu stated that a male-dominated world had left the human race with gaps in the overall development index, saying with the benefit of hindsight, "We can appreciate the unimaginable impacts made by women, both in Nigeria and elsewhere, once the opportunity comes their way."

Ojukwu said the theme of the 2024 celebration of IWD, "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," was apt, as it further buttressed the fact that committing resources to train and empower women did not only equip them to support their families but it also had the potential to position them to contribute meaningfully to national and global development.

According to him, "We are witnesses to the giant strides being made by women in the few societies, where they are recognised as formidable agents of positive change, and, indeed, a good number of women have proven that they are good managers of resources and materials whenever they are entrusted with positions of authority."

Ojukwu regretted that in spite of increased awareness and sensitisation on the issue of gender equality and gender inclusiveness, the society still discriminated against women. He blamed culture as the root cause of this anomaly, but said excuses were no longer tenable nowadays.

The NHRC chief executive officer decried the near absence of women in key positions, like president, state governors, senators, captains of industry, and heads of multinational oil and gas corporations. He said discrimination in these areas had continued over the years despite the fact that there were several eminently qualified women to take such positions.