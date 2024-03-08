Nigeria: Nans Calls for Immediate Rescue of Abducted Kaduna Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has expressed sadness at the abduction of over 200 students and teachers from a primary and secondary school in Kuriga, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The association, in a statement on Friday by the Universal President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, said the news of the abduction was shocking, and called for a review of security arrangement in and around schools nationwide.

"The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is deeply saddened and shocked upon receiving the news of the abduction of more than 200 students from a primary and secondary school in Kuriga village of Birnin Gwari, LGA of Kaduna state. This unfortunate incident took place on Thursday morning when the bandits rode in on bikes while the students were assembled.

"The leadership of NANS is calling on security agencies to take immediate action in rescuing these innocent students and ensuring that such an alarming incident does not occur again.

"In addition, we strongly urge the government to urgently review and increase the manpower and remuneration of our security personnel as it currently falls below the United Nations' recommended level.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kaduna State government, families, and guardians of these abducted students. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We hope for their safe return as soon as possible.

"This heinous act is a clear indication that there is still much work to be done in securing Nigeria's educational institutions. The safety and wellbeing of our children should be a top priority for the government at all levels, irrespective of their political or religious affiliations. It is crucial that we come together as a nation to tackle this menace before it gets out of hand."