Ghana: Send Ghana Calls for Sustained Media Advocacy to Compel Govt to Establish Public Health Emergency Fund

Send Ghana, a civil society organisation, is urging sustained media advocacy to make the government fulfill its commitment to establish a public health emergency fund (PHEF).

It emphasised that the media wields a powerful tool instrumental in influencing the government and policymakers to establish the fund, thereby safeguarding the health of the citizenry.

A Project Officer of SEND Ghana, Tajudeen Mohammed Abdul7, made this appeal during a courtesy call on the Ghanaian Times Editor, David Agbenu, Monday, in Accra.

Accompanied a Communication Officer from SEND Ghana, Joan Addey, he was here to deepen the cordial relations between the two institutions towards the successful implementation of the CSO's ongoing projects.

The government's commitment to set up the PHEF is indicated in the 2022-2025 National Medium-Term Development Framework, with the fund aimed at preparing Ghana for future public health threats.

For about three years, SEND Ghana has advocated for the conversion of the existing COVID-19 National Trust Fund (CNTF), established by an Act of Parliament in 2020 (Act 1013), into the PHEF.

It has suggested that revenue from the COVID-19 Recovery Levy become the primary funding source for the PHEF, while the CNTF could continue to leverage additional funding sources such as donations from institutions, corporate bodies, philanthropists, and patriotic Ghanaians.

Mr Abdulai explained that the 2025 deadline set for the fund would expire next year, hence the need for the media to continue reminding the government to fulfill expectations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasised that the success of the advocacy programme, as with other projects implemented in the past, relied on full support from the media.

In response to Mr Agbenu's concerns about the effective use of the fund, Mr Abdulai mentioned that it would be managed by an independent body, thereby minimising the risk of misappropriation by the government.

He added that the media would also be expected to ensure the judicious use of the funds through its watchdog mandate.

Ms Addey commended The Ghanaian Times for its dedication to SEND Ghana programmes over the years and called for continued support as they roll out more of them.

Mr Agbenu, on his part, assured SEND Ghana of the Ghanaian Times' commitment to the cause, in line with the newspaper's mandate of information dissemination in the public interest.

"We welcome the idea and we will be here to support," he said.

However, Mr Agbenu urged SEND Ghana to build the capacity of journalists to enable them to produce well-researched and accurate reports on the subject area.