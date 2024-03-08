Nigeria: Ondo 2024 - No Decision On Zoning Yet - PDP

The party's spokesperson assured all intending governorship aspirants and all PDP members in the state of a level playing field in all party nomination processes and activities leading to the election.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says there is no decision on zoning yet, on the 16 November Ondo State governorship election.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this in Abuja on Thursday, in a statement on the party's resolutions from the NWC meeting with critical stakeholders from Ondo State.

Mr Ologunagba said the NWC thoroughly considered submissions at the meeting and clarified that it had not zoned its ticket to any part or area of the state.

He assured all intending governorship aspirants and all PDP members in the state of a level playing field in all party nomination processes and activities leading to the election.

He said that everything would be in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Party Guideline for the Election.

Mr Ologunagba also gave assurance that the nomination process and activities leading to the election would be all-inclusive, free, fair and transparent in accordance with the provisions of Nigeria and PDP Constitutions.

He said the NWC also approved the convening of a special meeting to further ensure reconciliation and unity among party stakeholders in the state.

The spokesperson said the meeting would comprise party leaders including Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top party leaders from Ondo State and the NWC.

He said the NWC also emphasised the need for all stakeholders to be consistent in a display of fidelity to PDP and work together in the greater interest of the party and the people of Ondo State.

Mr Ologunagba said the people were looking up to the PDP to rescue their state.

"The NWC restates its charge to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the state election is free, fair and credible," he said.

A handful of the aspirants seeking to fly the party's flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial election want the party to zone the ticket to the southern part of the state.

The overriding sentiment in the state concerning the governorship election is for the next governor to come from Ondo South.

Almost all the aspirants on the platform of the ruling party, APC, including the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who has declared his intention to contest, are from Ondo South.

(NAN)