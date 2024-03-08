Liberia: The Enforcement of Economic Crime Laws in Liberia

-A Path Toward Self-Sufficiency

Liberia, a country on the West African coast, has been grappling with the issue of economic crimes, especially during the years of the Civil War.

The pressing concern today is not the lack of laws to deal with economic criminals, but rather the lack of zeal and conviction to enforce them.

The precedent of referring these crimes to international bodies takes away the national autonomy to deal with them, portraying Liberia as ungovernable without foreign intervention.

This paper argues that Liberia does not require an international crime court for the prosecution of alleged economic criminals, rather, it must leverage existing laws and enforcement mechanisms to rectify the situation.

Liberian laws are robust enough on their own to address the crimes in question.

Numerous affluent laws for economic crimes exist in Liberia, providing the legal structure necessary to address the issue domestically.

With sufficient evidence and investigation, these laws can successfully apprehend, challenge, and prosecute individuals who commit economic crimes in Liberia.

Hence, the need for international Crime Court intervention seems unnecessary and an overreaction.

Moreover, it is important to understand that various countries, spanning continents such as Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, confront their economic crimes internally without requiring the intervention of international entities.

They are steadfast, and courageous and show immense willpower in enforcing their laws, focusing on holding the accused culprits accountable.

Consequently, Liberia must draw from these global practices and instill a culture of rigid adherence and enforcement of laws within its own legal framework.

Furthermore, the economic crimes committed during the Liberian Civil War were indeed a violation of the Liberian laws and it affected the Liberian people.

Therefore, it seems both reasonable and justifiable that the people affected by these crimes have the right to see justice served under the same laws that have been violated.

The Boakai-Koung Government of Liberia must realize that it is their responsibility to enforce these laws on their own soil, without external aid.

Dependence on international agencies undermines the image of the nation, presenting it as susceptible and feeble.

Persuading international actors to enforce Liberian law portrays the country as ungovernable without external support.

In this respect, Liberia's dependence on the international community reflects an impression of a frail and unprotected country.

This dependence stagnates the growth of independent, national responses to international crimes, and consequently stunts Liberia's development as a sovereign nation.

The time has come for the Boakai-Koung Government of Liberia to break away from this practice of dependency and instead, stand firm to enforce Liberian laws on Liberian public figures who violate these laws.

While Liberia has had its share of challenges with economic crimes, the solution does not lie in transferring these crimes to the international courts.

Rather, the key to addressing this issue lies in the effective implementation and enforcement of its own laws.

The Boakai-Koung Government should prioritize the training and orientation of the appropriate bodies to enforce these laws effectively, and more importantly, encourage the cultural change towards greater national accountability and autonomy.

It is high time that Liberia ceased to portray itself as a nation that is ungovernable without external aid and instead fostered its reputation as a strong, independent nation capable of handling its internal issues.

It is through this resilience and willpower that Liberia can truly establish itself as an autonomous, self-governing nation.