Liberia: Chinese Ambassador Meets Liberian Foreign Minister Nyanti

China and Liberia continue to enjoy years of cooperation with some tangibles that include support to reconditioning the new Roberts International Airport Terminal, building the University of Liberia Fendell Campus, annexes to the Capitol Building, and the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, among others.

By Lincoln G. Peters

Monrovia, Liberia, 7 March 2024: The Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, and Liberia's Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, have shared diplomatic partnerships and cooperation regarding China-Liberia policy.

The historical happening occurred on 4 March 2024 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China Beijing.

Both diplomats also exchanged views on agriculture and infrastructure development that are integrated in the China-Liberia relations.

The restoration of diplomatic ties between Liberia and China in 2004 came at a much better time, as Liberia had just returned from a senseless 14 years of war that claimed the lives of 250,000 innocent people.

However, the thoughts of economic revitalization, infrastructure, and development became other core issues of the government at the time.

Today, almost 19 years later, tangibles result from the win-win friendship with the People's Republic of China.

China's footprints are visible in Liberia in several areas, including education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Some of China's tangible assets include the new Roberts International Airport Terminal, the University of Liberia Fendell Campus, the Capitol Building extension, the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, which houses five government agencies, and the Tappita Hospital.

During the meeting, Ambassador Yin Chengwu congratulated Foreign Minister Nyanti on taking office.

The Chinese envoy expressed China's willingness to work with Liberia to seize the good momentum of developing relations between the two countries.

" Firstly, I want to congratulate you on your commissioning as Foreign Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said Amb. Yin.

The Chinese Envoy assured Minister Nyanti that the People's Republic of China is willing to work with Liberia to strengthen partnership and cooperation in China-Liberia relations.

"We are willing to continuously enhance political mutual trust and work together to write a new chapter of China-Liberia friendship," Mr. Yin added.

For her part, Liberian Foreign Minister Madam Nyanti expressed excitement and gratitude to the People's Republic of China through its ambassador for the congratulations and commitment.

According to her, Liberia stands ready and prepared to enhance and strengthen China-Liberia relations to improve development, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.

She stated that Liberian President Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai takes China-Liberia relations seriously, and they are ready to work with China.

"The Liberian government attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and so we are willing to meet each other halfway to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, deepen practical cooperation, and realize common development," she said.