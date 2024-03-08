President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has suspended importation tariff on rice in Liberia. The President's decision comes following the signing of Executive Order No. 125.

Before signing Executive Order No.126 on Assets Recovery, the President signed Executive Order No. 125 suspending the Importation Tariff on Rice, Liberia's staple food.

An Executive Mansion release says the move is geared toward ensuring the affordability of rice to the Liberian people. More importantly, ensuring food sufficiency through long-term agricultural productivity is the hallmark of the President's ARREST Agenda.

"WHEREAS, the Government of Liberia is determined to initiate measures that will bring financial and economic relief to its citizens and ease the high cost of living: WHEREAS, recognizing that rice is the staple food, and it's necessary to make is police affordable to every Iberian thereby alleviating undue financial burdens on the citizens."

The Executive Order continues: "WHEREAS the objective of these strategic measures is to ease the economic burden on the citizens and residents within our borders, maintain stability. create marketability and accessibility of rice: WHEREAS. Liberia relies heavily on imported ice and given that the Government's assessment and evaluation revealed that there will be a continuous increase in the price of the for the foreseeable future, there must be measures to offset the increasing high cost of tice."

It reads, "NOW, THEREFORE, I. Joseph Nyuma Bookal, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, hereby issue this Executive Order 125, suspending the import tariff on rice as classified as under HS Codes 100630.10.00 (semi-smiled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed and in packings of more than Skg or bulk: ond 1006.40.00.00 (broken tice) under the Revenue Code of Liberia Act 2000 with immediate effect."