Liberia: Pres. Boakai Suspends Importation Tariff On Rice

8 March 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has suspended importation tariff on rice in Liberia. The President's decision comes following the signing of Executive Order No. 125.

Before signing Executive Order No.126 on Assets Recovery, the President signed Executive Order No. 125 suspending the Importation Tariff on Rice, Liberia's staple food.

An Executive Mansion release says the move is geared toward ensuring the affordability of rice to the Liberian people. More importantly, ensuring food sufficiency through long-term agricultural productivity is the hallmark of the President's ARREST Agenda.

"WHEREAS, the Government of Liberia is determined to initiate measures that will bring financial and economic relief to its citizens and ease the high cost of living: WHEREAS, recognizing that rice is the staple food, and it's necessary to make is police affordable to every Iberian thereby alleviating undue financial burdens on the citizens."

The Executive Order continues: "WHEREAS the objective of these strategic measures is to ease the economic burden on the citizens and residents within our borders, maintain stability. create marketability and accessibility of rice: WHEREAS. Liberia relies heavily on imported ice and given that the Government's assessment and evaluation revealed that there will be a continuous increase in the price of the for the foreseeable future, there must be measures to offset the increasing high cost of tice."

It reads, "NOW, THEREFORE, I. Joseph Nyuma Bookal, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, hereby issue this Executive Order 125, suspending the import tariff on rice as classified as under HS Codes 100630.10.00 (semi-smiled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed and in packings of more than Skg or bulk: ond 1006.40.00.00 (broken tice) under the Revenue Code of Liberia Act 2000 with immediate effect."

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.