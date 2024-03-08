Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Five Police Officers, 16 Others in Ebonyi, Benue

Gunmen have reportedly killed five police officers on Friday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

Sources said the unfortunate incident occurred around 5:am at Ebyia bridge, along Hilltop/Nwoke road.

Similarly, a retired army officer, and 15 others have been reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen in Thursday evening attack on Wandor, Mbaikyor community in the Mbalom Council Ward of Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

The invaders were also reported to have razed over 50 houses, huts, farmlands and food barns in 11 settlements in the attack.

The latest attack came about six years after a similar attack by armed herdsmen on St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukpor Parish, Mbalom Gwer East LGA claimed the lives of two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners.

A survivor of the attack who spoke on condition of anonymity said the well armed marauders numbering about 40 stormed the community at about 7pm and opened fire on the locals who were taken unawares.

Confirming the development, the Caretaker Chairman of Gwer East LGA, Mrs. Comfort Agbo said "at the moment there is relative peace in Wandor community. 16 bodies have so far been recovered. Two were injured and are receiving treatment.

"Those who attacked and killed my people are suspected armed herdsmen. The security operatives are currently moving the bodies to the mortuary."

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the development said the Police Commissioner was on his way to the scene of the attack for on-the-spot assessment.

The Benue State Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode was said to have also led a delegation to the community.