Mozambique: Local Militia Rescues Children Abducted By Terrorists

8 March 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The local militia (usually referred to as "local forces') on Thursday rescued an unspecified number of children who had been abducted by Islamist terrorists while they were in class at Pulo primary school, in Metuge district, in the northern Mozambican Province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Moçambique', citing local sources, "they [the terrorists] took the children and put them all in the room and closed the door and left at around 19.00. It seems that their intention was for them not to get lost while the terrorists made their getaway.'

According to other sources, the local force, rescued the children after the population fled on Wednesday due to the presence of the terrorists.

"The two forces were supposed to go: the Mozambican defense and security forces (FDS) and the local force. But members of the FDS refused to fight, allegedly because they haven't had their wages for three months', a source said, adding that "the local force went alone. There are reports of deaths, although the numbers are so far unknown.'

Last Friday, the same local force killed two Islamist terrorists near the Megaruma River, which separates the districts of Chiúre and Ancuabe.

Cabo Delgado is rich in natural gas and many other minerals, but has been plagued by terrorist attacks since 2017 perpetrated by jihadist groups causing the deaths of over 3,000 people, most of them civilians.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.