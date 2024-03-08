Nigeria: Octogenarian Hangs Self in Lagos

8 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

An octogenarian identified as Isiaka Ayinde, has reportedly committed suicide in the Imota area of Lagos.

It was learnt that the old man was found dangling on a rope tied to the burglar proof bar of the kitchen window of his apartment.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased showed no signs of distress before he decided to take his own life on Thursday.

The witness said the deceased was found dead by his grandchildren.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said it occured around 7.30 pm on Thursday but was reported at the station some minutes after midnight.

Hundeyin said the matter was reported at Imota Police station by one Mustapha.

"Mustapha said he heard his children shouting that he should come and see baba in the kitchen.

"He said he ran into the kitchen only to discover the lifeless body of one of his tenants, Isiaka Ayinde, 80, hanging from a rope that was tied to the burglar proof of one of the windows in the kitchen.

"The scene was visited by policemen but the family of the deceased insisted that they would like to bury the old man immediately in accordance with their religion," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.