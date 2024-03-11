Nigeria: Niger Govt Renames Airport After President Tinubu

The Niger State Government has renamed the Minna International Airport after President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the airport was formerly known as Dr Abubakar Imam International Airport.

The President is expected in Minna, the state capital to officially flag off Agricultural Revolution Project, commission the Minna Airport and lay the foundation of the Hajj Terminal.

The state's commissioner for Information and strategies, Hon. Binta Mamman while briefing Journalists in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, said that in addition to the commissioning of the airport, the President will also inaugurate the 5,000 pieces of agricultural equipment procured by the state government.

She disclosed that other engagements of the President will be a guided tour of the facilities at the remodelled airport terminal and later lay the foundation for Hajji terminal at the airport before returning to Abuja.

"All measures have been put in place to ensure the success of the programme adding that the projects to be commissioned by the presidents were undertaken within nine months of the Mohammed Umar Bago administration.

"The airport would serve as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and would also serve as a Cargo Airport.

The Commissioner further said that the state government has procured several pieces of agriculture mechanized equipment for the agro-processing free zone adding that these projects would showcase Niger state as a leading state in agricultural revolution in the country.