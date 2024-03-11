Nigeria: Minna Airport Renamed After Tinubu As President Visits Niger

10 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

Niger State government has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday commission the remodelled Minna Airport renamed 'Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport' in Minna, the state capital.

The State's Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday at the Government House, Minna, also revealed that the President will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new Hajj Terminal at the Airport during his one-day working visit to the State.

She said: "The President is also scheduled to commission agro mechanised implements and tractors for the agricultural revolution in the state."

Hajiya Binta said the state government and the people of Niger State were ready to welcome President Tinubu to the commissioning of the important projects in the State.

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP, the Special Adviser (Political) to the state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo, said the coming of President Tinubu to the state has great political goodwill for the giant strides by the administration of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

He said, "As you can see, the state is agog for the coming of the President and this is good for our party that within nine months of his administration the President can come back to see the state that supported him wholeheartedly in the last election. We are upbeat to receive our President."

