Liberia: No Data On Liberia's Stage of Poverty

The United Nations says implementing sustainable solutions and tracking progress over time is challenging due to the lack of data on Liberia's poverty stage.

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Liberia Country Representative Comfort Lamptey spoke of the increasingly challenging task of implementing sustainable solutions and tracking progress over time.

Speaking during the observance of International Women's Day in Congo Town on Friday, 8 March 2024, she said this is due to the lack of data to tell the poverty stage in Liberia.

The International Women's Day celebration honors women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

During the celebration, Madam Lamptey underscored how this data gap exacerbates inequalities and undermines the rights and well-being of marginalized communities, particularly women and girls who often bear the brunt of poverty's impact.

She indicated that the absence of data on poverty hinders efforts to combat poverty and obstructs the monitoring and evaluation of existing initiatives meant to empower women across the country.

Like many developing nations, Liberia grapples with poverty as a persistent obstacle to progress and development.

However, without accurate and up-to-date data, policymakers and organizations struggle to formulate targeted interventions and allocate resources where they are most needed.

Madam Lamptey said without accurate information, the voices of marginalized groups in the country may be overlooked, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and exclusion.

In response to this pressing issue, she called on the Government of Liberia to invest in getting gender data to aid its international partners in alleviating poverty across the country.

"So, one of the first things we need to do as a call to action is to invest in getting gender data to aid partners in addressing poverty in Liberia," she noted.

For her part, UN Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni concurred with her counterparts, emphasizing the importance of supporting women's organizations.

She called for investment in programs to end violence against women and promote women's inclusion and leadership in economies, digital technologies, peacebuilding, and climate action.

Recalling her father's advocacy for girls' education, she urged every young girl not to succumb to discrimination, fear, or any pressure that might lead them into drugs or prostitution.

At the same time, she called upon women at the table to raise their voices and advocate for girls' education and empowerment.

In addition, Setta Saah Fofana, the National Coordinator of NACCEL, emphasized the importance of collective strategies to achieve women's empowerment, acknowledging the progress made in women's representation and empowerment in Liberia.

Meanwhile, The celebration also recognized individuals for their contributions. Madame Teanneh Brunson was honored as the best public servant, Korpo Howard as the most influential woman of the year, and Madam Oretha Thomas as the most dedicated staff at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.