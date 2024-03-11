Nigeria's Electricity Transmission Line Vandalised, Fifth in One Month

"During the fault tracing process, the vigilante team leaders in the vicinity notified TCN linesmen of vandalism along the transmission line."

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says one of its critical infrastructure, the Shiroro-Katampe 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission line has been vandalised.

TCN' s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Ms Mbah, this is the fifth of such incident between February and March.

Ms Mbah said that at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Shiroro-Katampe transmission line experienced a trip.

She said that following initial investigations, TCN engineers attempted to restore operation but were unsuccessful.

"Subsequently, efforts were made to identify the fault location. Hence, linesmen were dispatched to physically patrol the suspected area.

"During the fault tracing process, the vigilante team leaders in the vicinity notified TCN linesmen of vandalism along the transmission line.

" The company's personnel confirmed the vandalisation of the transmission line 1, from Towers 244 to 245, and the conductors stolen," she said.

According to her, the company is currently mobilising for conductor replacement, pending the completion of security operations at the site.

"The second line remains fully operational, in conjunction with the Gwagwalada 330kV line serving the Kukwaba-Apo axis."

She said that the wheeling capacity of TCN towards Abuja and environs would be enhanced by the Lokoja - Gwagwalada 330kV transmission line.

"The company is working hard to minimise the adverse effect of these acts of sabotage on bulk power supply to Abuja and environs.

"This incident adds to a series of vandalism incidents recorded by TCN in February, including the destruction of Tower 70 along the Gwagwalade-Katampe transmission line on Feb. 26.

"Other incidents include the vandalisation of towers 377 and 378 along the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV transmission line on Feb. 23," she said.

Ms Mbah said that there was also an attack on towers 145 to 149 and 201 to 218 along the Owerri-Ahoda 132kV transmission line on 15 February.

She said that on 1 February, Tower 388 along the Jos-Bauchi 132kV single circuit transmission line also collapsed due to vandalism.

According to Ms Mbah, these acts of sabotage are unacceptable. She urged relevant security agencies and host communities to collaborate in apprehending the perpetrators.

"Protection of the nation's transmission infrastructure is paramount, and collective efforts are required to curb these incidents.

"The company calls on all Nigerians to assist in reporting such acts of vandalism. Electricity infrastructure is a national asset, and safeguarding it is a collective responsibility," she said.