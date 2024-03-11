Nigeria: Just-in - Darkness Looms in Abuja As Vandals Destroy Tcn Transmission Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported that one of its critical infrastructures, the Shiroro-Katampe 330kV transmission line, has been vandalised and a component stolen by the vandals, making the incident the fifth of such occurrence within February and March of this year.

The company said at approximately 9am on Sunday morning, the Shiroro-Katampe transmission line experienced a trip and following initial investigations, TCN engineers attempted to restore operation but were unsuccessful.

A statement by the TCN general manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Sunday night, said subsequently efforts were made to identify the fault location on the transmission line, hence linesmen were dispatched to physically patrol the suspected area.

"During the fault tracing process, vigilante team leaders in the vicinity notified TCN linesmen of vandalism along the Shiroro-Katampe transmission line. TCN personnel confirmed the vandalisation of the 330kV Shiroro-Katampe transmission line 1, from Towers 244 to 245, and the conductors stolen," she said.

Mbah added that TCN is currently mobilising for conductor replacement, pending completion of security operations at the site.

"Nevertheless, the second line remains fully operational, in conjunction with the Gwagwalada 330kV line serving the Kukwaba-Apo axis.

"Also, the wheeling capacity of TCN towards Abuja and environs would be enhanced by the Lokoja - Gwagwalada 330kV transmission line. TCN is working hard to minimise the adverse effect of these acts of sabotage on bulk power supply to Abuja and environs.

"This incident adds to a series of vandalism incidents recorded by TCN in February 2024, including the destruction of Tower 70 along the Gwagwalade-Katampe transmission line on February 26, 2024. Other incidents include the vandalism of towers 377 and 378 along the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV transmission line on February 23, 2024, and the attack on towers 145 to 149 and 201 to 218 along the Owerri-Ahoda 132kV transmission line on February 15, 2024. Additionally, on February 1, 2024, Tower number 388 along the Jos-Bauchi 132kV single circuit transmission line collapsed due to vandalism.

"These acts of sabotage are unacceptable, and TCN urges relevant security agencies and host communities to collaborate in apprehending the perpetrators. Protection of the nation's transmission infrastructure is paramount, and collective efforts are required to curb these incidents.

"TCN calls upon all Nigerians to assist in reporting such acts of vandalism. Electricity infrastructure is a national asset, and safeguarding it is a collective responsibility," she stressed.

Meanwhile, according to another statement signed by the Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), the development has caused outages on major 33kV Feeders.

The DisCo listed the feeders and the affected areas to include: Central TS (FDRS1-8), Katampe1 (Lifecamp, Gwarimpa, Jabi, Wuse 2 and 9mobile feeders), Katampe 2 (Maitama, Jahi and Mape feeders), Kubwa TS (Kubwa, Deidei, NIPP, Bwari Dawaki and Dam feeders), GIS (D1 and D2 feeders to Gwarimpa), Suleja TS (Jiwa, Suleja, Industrial, Jere Field Base and others) and Feeders on TR3 feeding at Apo TS feeding from 2X150MVA, 330KV Katampe TS (H1, H2, H3, H21 and H23 affecting the entire Garki, Garki 2, Aso Drive, International Airport, Lugbe).