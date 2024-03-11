Nigeria: 5-Storey Building Collapses in Anambra

10 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Okechukwu Obeta

A five-storey building under construction has collapsed in Onitsha, Anambra State's commercial hub.

The building located at Basden Street, Fegge, Onitsha South local government area of the State, according to sources, caved in on Sunday morning.

Some workers were said to be on the fifth floor working when the building suddenly collapsed.

No casualty had been confirmed as at the time of filing this report on Sunday night even though rescue operations were ongoing.

An escavation equipment had been deployed to the site of the collapsed building, and the entire area had been cordoned off by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command to further breakdown of law and order.

Managing director of the State Physical Planning Authority, Mr. Chike Mmadumere, who confirmed the incident, stated that only three-storey building structure was approved for the developer, lamenting that the latter started building five-storey building without approval.

Sadly the collapse of the five-storey building meant for commercial purposes occured just about three weeks after a three-storey building also under construction meant for commercial purposes collapsed at nearby Ochanja Market also in the commercial city.

The state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, had when he visited the site of the collapsed three-storey building handed down an order that no building should be constructed in a market in the state without his approval.

A source said that before the five-storey building collapsed on Sunday, there were signs that it was having structural challenges after a heavy rain that fell in the area on Friday.

It was gathered that after the rain, cracking noises were being heard in parts of the building.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.