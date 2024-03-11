Morocco: Ramadan to Start On Tuesday in Morocco (Ministry)

Rabat — The holy month of Ramadan of the year 1445 AH will start on Tuesday in Morocco, announced the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

In a press release, the Ministry said it had observed the lunar crescent announcing the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday 29 Shaaban 1445 AH, corresponding to March 10, 2024, after the Al Maghrib prayer, adding that all its delegates in the Kingdom and the Royal Armed Forces units confirmed the non-sighting of the lunar crescent.

Monday will be then the 30th day of the month of Shaaban and the first day of the holy month of Ramadan 1445 hegira will correspond to Tuesday March 12, 2024.