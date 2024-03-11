Nigeria: Sultan Declares Monday First Day of Ramadan

10 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adeniyi Olugbemi

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Emminence Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday, March 11, 2024, as the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan in the Islamic lunar calendar 1445.

He said the declaration was based on sighting of the moon in almost every part of the country earlier on Sunday, which is the 29th day of the Month of Shaban and therefore signifies Monday, March 11 as the first day of Ramadan 1445.

The revered religious leader said, "We got the information from Muslim leaders across the country and we accept the sighting of the moon accordingly."

Sultan Abubakar III, however, called on the entire Muslim Ummah in the country to start the Ramadan fast in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

He urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray against the spread of insecurity in the country.

The Sultan also called on all Muslims to use the period to pray for Nigerian leaders to discharge their duties with fear of God.

He further advised all Muslims in the country and beyond to observe the fast with ultimate fear of God, while urging the wealthy to assist the less-privileged with food during the Holy month.

