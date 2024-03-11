Gambia: President Barrow Discusses Sub-Regional Health Issues With Waho Director

A press statement from State House indicates that the Director of West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), Dr. Melchoir Athanase J.C. Aissi and team, accompanied by the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, on Wednesday, 6 March 2024, paid a courtesy call on President Adama Barrow, in appreciation of the partnership between WAHO and the Ministry of Health.

The statement continued that in welcoming the WAHO Director, President Barrow emphasised that health is a right that requires collaboration within the sub-region in delivering services, adding that the President further called for the strengthening of sub-regional arrangements for resource mobilization. He added that giving priority to health is important, especially when health tourism is putting financial stress on the national economy, and is negatively contributing to inflation.

On his part, the WAHO Director commended President Barrow's administration for their initiative, saying The Gambia has made a lot of progress, and they are committed to continuing to support the country to have the best health system in West Africa. Dr. Melchoir pledged to strengthen and continue the collaboration WAHO has already established with the Government of The Gambia in addressing priority health issues, and said its support would focus on strengthening the surveillance system, capacity building and provision of life-saving equipment and ambulances, among others.

The Minister of Health, Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh on his part, highlighted that Barrow's administration strives to give more importance to health, and is committed to building a more robust and resilient health system. He said this is articulated in his vision to provide 1,500 beds at Farato Hospital, set up a national ambulance command centre and construct a modern theatre for kidney transplants and open-heart surgery.