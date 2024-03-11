Nigeria: Yari's Annual Ramadan Feeding Prog Benefits 250,000 Households

In line with a longstanding tradition of generosity, the senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial Zone, Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari, has announced plans to distribute foodstuffs to 250,000 households during the holy month of Ramadan in 2024. This noble initiative is aimed at alleviating the burden of hunger and ensuring that families across Zamfara State observe the sacred month with some measure of comfort.

Under this programme, meant for 13 local government areas of Zamfara State, each local government will receive 17,500 bags of essential food items including rice, millet, sugar and maize. Additionally, Gusau Local Government Area will receive 22,500 bags of these essential food items.

In a special gesture to vulnerable members of society, orphans and women will receive 10,000 bags of rice, millet, sugar and maize to enable them to partake in the blessings of Ramadan without worry. Furthermore, male orphans will be provided with Sallah clothes and an additional token of N2,000 for tailoring; while female orphans will receive Atamfa with a token of N2,000 for its crafting.

This comprehensive effort underscores the commitment of the senator to uplift the less privileged and foster a sense of unity and compassion within the community. It is in line with the spirit of Ramadan which encourages acts of charity, kindness and solidarity.

As preparations for the distribution commenced, the senator called upon all stakeholders to support this noble cause and extend a helping hand to those in need.

"Together, let us make this Ramadan a time of abundance, empathy and goodwill for all," he admonished.