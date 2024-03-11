Nigeria Female Wrestlers Scoop Six Gold Medals At African Games

It rained gold yesterday for Team Nigeria as the country's female wrestlers won all six gold medals at the ongoing African games in Accra, Ghana.

Renowned female wrestlers, Blessing Oburududu who is an Olympic Silver medalist, Commonwealth champion and world medalist Odunayo Adekuoroye led their compatriots Mercy Genesis, Esther Kolawale, Hannah Reuben and Christiana Ogunsanya into the finals where they triumphed to add six gold medals to Nigeria's haul at the games.

Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu opened the floodgate as the captain when she defeated Blandine Nyeh Ngiri of Cameroon 14-4

Multiple world medalist Odunayo Adekuoroye followed Blessing's footsteps by beating Zineb Hassoune of Morocco with pinfal.

In the same vein, Commonwealth champion and multiple African champion, Mercy Genesis dispatched her Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Nada of Egypt 7-0.

African Games debutant Ogunsanya Christiana produced à dominant display in the 53kg to edge her opponent Nogona Bakayoko of Cote D'Ivoire 11-0.

Hannah Reuben then put the ice on the cake with her victory over Amy Youin of Ivory Coast.

Speaking after the dominant performances, the President Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali stated that the victory is as a result of hard work and dedication.

"I thank the Lord for the victory today because we've been training but in all of this I'm so excited because these girls deserve it," said the Olympian.

Wrestling events will continue today as men freestyle wrestlers take to the mat.