Nigeria: Energy Theft Affecting Power Supply in Kwara, Kogi, Others - IBEDC

11 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Sunday said it recorded "over 1,450 cases of energy theft between January and February 2024".

The affected franchise, according to IBEDC, includes Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and part of Kogi, Niger and Ekiti states.

Daily Trust reports that incessant blackouts in the affected areas have resulted in disruptions and inconveniences for residents and businesses.

Many households have also lamented the effects of the current heat waves on them due to lack of electricity.

But IBEDC, in a statement by its media relations officer, Olori Busolami Tunwase, said "One of the primary factors affecting its operations is the low supply of gas to generating companies (GenCos) which has led to a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid."

It also regretted that "vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructures and payment apathy from customers remain a major issue negatively impacting power supply.

"Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic that poor supply will soon become a thing of the past."

On energy theft and vandalism, IBEDC said it is currently partnering with security agencies to check the vice.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.