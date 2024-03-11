Nigeria: Energy Theft Affecting Power Supply in Kwara, Kogi, Others - IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Sunday said it recorded "over 1,450 cases of energy theft between January and February 2024".

The affected franchise, according to IBEDC, includes Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and part of Kogi, Niger and Ekiti states.

Daily Trust reports that incessant blackouts in the affected areas have resulted in disruptions and inconveniences for residents and businesses.

Many households have also lamented the effects of the current heat waves on them due to lack of electricity.

But IBEDC, in a statement by its media relations officer, Olori Busolami Tunwase, said "One of the primary factors affecting its operations is the low supply of gas to generating companies (GenCos) which has led to a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid."

It also regretted that "vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructures and payment apathy from customers remain a major issue negatively impacting power supply.

"Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic that poor supply will soon become a thing of the past."

On energy theft and vandalism, IBEDC said it is currently partnering with security agencies to check the vice.