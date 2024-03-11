Liberia: Senate Selects Team to Work With AFL Leadership On Soldiers' Concerns

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has resolved to bring to a closure the longstanding issues impacting members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). The Senate's decision is based on a report submitted by the Committee on Defense and National Security, which was tasked with investigating the circumstances that prompted a recent protest by AFL officers' spouses.

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, army officers influenced their wives to stage a protest against low incentives, inadequate housing, and bad labor practices demanding the resignation of retired Major General Prince C. Johnson III as Minister of National Defense.

The protest practically brought the nation to a standstill and for the first time in many years, led to the cancellation of the Armed Forces Day celebration held February 11 every year. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai launched a probe into the incident, while the bicameral national legislature promised a separate probe, aimed at addressing the issues.

The Senate has, however, established a three-member committee comprising Senators Momo Cyrus of Lofa County, Prince Moye of Bong County, and Francis Dopoe of River Gee County.

This committee will collaborate with AFL leadership to identify key concerns that can be addressed in the upcoming national fiscal year budget proposal from the executive branch. Among the senate's priorities is the allocation of a dedicated budget line for the AFL and structuring it in a program-based manner.

Additionally, a one-day visit is scheduled for next week on Thursday to engage with AFL leadership, tour facilities, and discuss the identified issues. Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence highlighted the need for increased support for the army in the upcoming budget, emphasizing the Senate's oversight role in ensuring adequate resources for the AFL.

During the visit, senators will tour the army facility, and hold discussions with the army leadership on some issues discussed and agreed upon by the senate.

Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence said: "Most of their concerns come from the lack of support in the previous budget to the army. Like other institutions, the Senate wants to exert its oversight role."

In response to concerns raised by AFL wives, President Boakai last month appointed an independent investigator to address issues such as poor living conditions, high tuition fees, inadequate medical care, and low officer salaries.

The investigation was prompted by indirect protests by army officers through their spouses, demanding the resignation of retired Major General Prince Charles Johnson III as Minister of National Defense. President Boakai acknowledged the broader impact of these issues on the nation and pledged to address them through ongoing investigations and dialogue with stakeholders.

In a nationwide address on Monday, February 12, President Boakai said, "The government has appointed special investigators to look into these grievances raised by the army officers' wives and report within two weeks."

He said the issues raised by the army officers' wives affect all sectors of the nation's population throughout the country, as his administration inherited these problems as he has been in office for barely 21 days.