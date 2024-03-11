Liberia: U.S. Impressed By House's Leadership On WECC

-- "Looks forward to working with all Liberians to make the court a reality," but Senate seems to look in a different direction

The United States Government has lauded Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and the House of Representatives in Liberia for their recent vote in favor of establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC). This decision is seen as a positive step towards accountability and the protection of human rights.

The U.S. government, in a statement released on the official social media page recently of the United States embassy in Liberia, commended the House for its commitment to addressing historical injustices and emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and promoting human rights globally.

The U.S says it stands in solidarity with Liberia in its pursuit of justice and supports initiatives that promote accountability, peace, and stability in Liberia and the West African region.

The House of Representatives is dedicated to enacting laws that benefit the Liberian people and uphold democratic principles, Koffa said in an interview.

US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, Beth van Schaack, during a recent visit assured Liberians that her government stands ready to lend the needed support for the establishment of the court in the country

"The U.S. government looks forward to working with all Liberians to make the court a reality," van Schaack, said in her farewell statement that was posted on the U.S. Embassy website.

In a tone that denotes a successful mission, an all-smiled Schaack added that she is "Leaving on a great note," as she, in an exciting mood, shook hands with President Boakai.

"It was a privilege and honor to meet with President Boakai, following his pledge to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia."

During her visit here, Ambassador Van Schaack met with a wide cross-section of government officials and civil society groups committed to delivering justice.

The momentum for the establishment of the WECC) in Liberia is gaining significant traction as the House of Representatives voted unanimously to endorse a resolution for its establishment.

A majority of members (49) of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 5, during the 16th day sitting, affixed their signatures to the instrument, signaling a milestone that, at long last, perpetrators of heinous crimes and plunderers of the Liberian state are at the verge of being held to account for their actions.

As calls for the establishment of the WECC reverberate across the country, former warlords, who stand to face the brunt of charges, claim that they were granted amnesty as a precondition to the cessation of hostilities under the Accra Peace Agreement.

Responding to these claims at a press conference yesterday, Cllr. Dempster Brown, Chairperson of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), said the former warlords are grossly mistaken.

Cllr. Brown argued that the assertions made by some warlords that they were granted amnesty during the presidency of late Mose Blah, who succeeded jailed former President Charles Taylor, could not stand, especially in the interest of those who committed genocide and crimes against humanity.

Supporting his argument, Cllr. Brown said in 2000, then Secretary General of the United Nations said he recognized that "[while] recognizing that amnesty is an accepted legal concept and a gesture of peace and reconciliation at the end of a civil war or an internal armed conflict, the United Nations has consistently maintained the position that amnesty cannot be granted in respect of international crimes, such as genocide, crimes against humanity or other serious violation of international humanitarian law," Brown said. "Liberia is a signatory to those conventions and we will respect their letters to the fullest. We will ensure that justice is done to the victims of the civil war so that we can turn a new page in our country."

Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report contains numerous accounts of atrocities committed during the Liberia civil war. And with the announcement of the push to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, individual accounts are once again emerging, lending more reasons as to why it is ever imperative for the court to come. Victims of the country's atrocious civil war seem ever prepared to tell their stories nearly two and a half decades after the crises ended.

However, while the House of Representatives was elated to act swiftly by the overwhelming signing of the WECC resolution (42 out of 72), the Senate, which has a few of the top war and economic crimes suspects, is treading rather slowly

Less than 24 hours following the passage of the resolution by the Lower House, the Senate, during its Thursday, March 7, sitting, referred the matter to its Judiciary and Security committees for further review-a move that comes amid clarion calls from citizens, civil society actors, and friends of Liberia in the international community for the establishment of the WECC.

The committee was mandated by the Senate plenary to take seize of the resolution and report in two weeks. Many believe this could cause delays to the concurrence of the resolution passed in the House of Representatives.

Unlike the House of Representatives, the Senate has been swayed by some senators raising concerns on the nature and kind of resolution, a motion filed by Maryland county Senator J. Gbleh-Bo Brown.

A growing wave of disagreement from senators on the establishment of the WECC has been seen in recent times since the Boakai administration decided to take a more proactive stance on the matter.

Some senators have expressed differing opinions on the establishment of the WECC, citing concerns about its potential impacts on Liberian society.

Senators, including Thomas Yaya Nimely, Prince Y. Johnson, and Albert T. Chie from Grand Gedeh, Nimba, and Grand Kru Counties, respectively, have all expressed their disapproval of the establishment of the Court.

Former Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie recommended exploring other reconciliation mechanisms outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report instead of pursuing the WECC.

A few days before the resolution surfaced on the Senate's floor, a communication from former Pro-Tempore Albert Chie asked his colleagues to consider other recommendations in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report instead of establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court. In his communication to the Senate's plenary, Senator Chie informed his colleagues to revert to decisions made during the 54th Legislature, where the senate advised former President George Weah not to venture into establishing the court but implement recommendations enshrined in the Truth and Reconciliation Council Report.