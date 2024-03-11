Liberia: Police Investigating Mysterious Trucking, Theft of Rice, Other Commodities From Freeport

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police is said to be investigating how several truckloads of 40-foot containers mysteriously trucked out of the Freeport of Monrovia over the past few days. Police Director Gregory Coleman confirmed to FrontPageAfrica Saturday that all the drivers of a most recent incident involving stolen rice, have been arrested and are currently undergoing police investigation.

Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director of the NPA told FrontPageAfrica that the incident took place three days ago and the matter has since been transferred to the LNP to probe the incident.

In a statement earlier Saturday, the NPA management explained that it is aware of an ongoing investigation regarding a consignment of rice that was trucked out of its facility by some unscrupulous Individuals.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that the rice issue is just one of many being unearthed by the new port management.

Multiple sources confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that unauthorized port users and vehicles lacking access passes have been bypassing security to engage in massive theft of several commodities inside the port.

As a result of the recent wave of incidents, the port management is said to be tightening security measures, enhancing access controls, and implementing surveillance systems to prevent future incidents.

Security footage recently captured a vehicle, lacking proper access credentials, entering the port premises on March 5th. Theft of Tsingtao Beer, Fiesta Condensed Milk, and Fiesta Fresh from A-Z Cooperation within the National Port Authority of Liberia began on March 5, 2024, following reports of suspicious activity in the area.

A report documented that on March 6, 2024, as the vehicle attempted to exit the port, it was apprehended by security personnel. The occupants, believed to be involved in the thefts, were detained and taken into custody for questioning. During the interrogation process, evidence linking the suspects to the stolen goods was uncovered; including items found within the vehicle matching those reported missing from A-Z Cooperation Company.

FrontPageAfrica has been informed that the investigation into the thefts at the NPA has yielded several significant findings and outcomes.

A source confirmed to FPA that evidence collected, recovered stolen goods, provided compelling support for the prosecution of the suspects.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.