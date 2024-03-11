Nigeria: Over 500 Recover From Meningitis Outbreak in Yobe

The first suspected case was reported on 24 December 2023 and confirmed on 26 January.

No fewer than 564 patients out of the 636 recorded cases of meningitis outbreak in Yobe have recovered, an official has said.

The Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, Primary Healthcare Management Board, Haruna Umar, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Damaturu.

Mr Umar said that 22 deaths had been recorded with 564 patients fully recovered while the remaining 50 were being observed and managed at isolation centres

He said that the first suspected case was reported on 24 December 2023 and confirmed on 26 January.

Also, he highlighted that the 636 cases were recorded across six local government areas of Machina, Nangere, Fika, Fune, Potiskum and Gujba.

The health official assured that the government had taken proactive measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

"The government has established treatment centres in the affected LGAs, including temporary isolation camps in some secondary schools.

"The government has also engaged 18 ad hoc staff, including two medical doctors at the isolation centres, among other measures," Mr Umar added.

