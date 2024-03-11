Nigeria: Coalition Holds Solidarity Walk for Chioma Okoli On Tuesday

press release

A coalition, comprising Enough is Enough Nigeria, Purple Women Foundation, and Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre (WARDC), will on Tuesday, 12 March, hold a solidarity walk for Chioma Okoli.

The walk, tagged, #IStandWithChiomaOkoli, will set off from Kadiri street, off Oregun road, Ikeja, Lagos by 8 a.m.

While inviting all good Nigerian consumers, including He4Shes, to join the walk, the organisers said the event is being held as part of the activities to mark the 2024 International Women's Month.

Recall that in September 2023, Mrs Okoli had reportedly bought a brand of

tomato paste, and after tasting and finding it "sugary," subsequently shared her opinion on her Facebook page.

What seemed like a harmless comment at the time had since got her embroiled in a legal tango with the manufacturer of the tomato paste brand, Erisco Foods.

"Since then, Chioma has been arrested, not once but twice, for exercising her right to freedom of speech and opinion as granted by Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"Chioma is a married, pregnant mother of three. In the words of the late Rev Desmond Tutu, if an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse, and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality. No

Nigerian is more Nigerian than any Nigerian," Aisha Yesufu, a leader of one of the organising groups, said.