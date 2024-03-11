Gambia: British High Commissioner Visits Riders for Health

The British High Commissioner to The Gambia, Her Excellency Harriet King on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Riders For Health (RFH) at its Kanifing head office.

High Commissioner King was received by RFH officials before being led on a conducted tour to various units within the organisation. It would be recalled that in 2013, the British High Commission office in The Gambia co-funded the construction and establishment of the Coleman Training and Resource Centre, a professional centre of excellence for training drivers and riders to the highest possible standards in both defensive driving and preventive maintenance.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a brief meeting with officials, High Commissioner King, while expressing delight with the visit, described it as an engaging one during which she learned how the organisation was set up its vision and the mission.

The visit, she went on, also provides an opportunity to get to know the specific number of vehicles and people being trained at the organisation.

That, she explained, gave her a background on the work being done by the organisation in the country.

She revealed that during her closed-door meeting with officials of RFH, she disclosed areas she was passionate about and wanted to focus on like health with a particular interest in women and girls especially in developing countries.

While sharing some of her impressions with what she saw on the ground during her tour of the facility, High Commissioner King acknowledged that the organisation is well organised in managing their operations.

Thus, she commended the staff for their dedication and commitment, saying they believed in the vision and mission of the organisation.

She also expressed her resolve to help increase the visibility of the organisation's brands through social media and even connect the organisation with perhaps potentials donors, who might be willing to support the organisation.

Zoe Herron Coleman, head of communications and partnership of United Kingdom based Two Wheels for Life, a sister organisation to Riders for Health, recalled that RFH started in The Gambia in 1989 and that is their flagship programme working alongside the Ministry of Health.

Coleman, who is also daughter of the founder of RFH -Gambia, explained that they provide reliable transport to the Ministry of Health in their quest to provide health care services across the country.

She spoke highly of their dedicated staff, whom she said, are very committed to ensuring reliable transport services to even those in rural Gambia to have access to their ambulance services.

She lauded the visit by the British High Commissioner to The Gambia, adding that as an organisation set up by the British, the move clearly shows that the British diplomat takes interest in their work in the country.

Kenbugul Diko, RFH administrative manager, while expressing delight with the visit, recalled that RFH started through a British registered NGO- Riders for Health UK.

He informed that right now they are in partnership with another British NGO called Two Wheel For Life, who support in fund raising to support their programmes in the country.

"So the British High Commissioner being representative of the British government in The Gambia having interest in our work in the country and coming to visit us is indeed a morale booster for Riders for Health- The Gambia."

Diko revealed that RFH started in The Gambia in 1989 where they provide technical assistance to the then transport unit to the Ministry of Health.

"In 2002, an MOU was signed with the Ministry of Health to start managing their transport. So that continued until in 2008, when a leasing programme for RFH to be buying vehicles and leasing them out to the Ministry alongside managing vehicles that are bought by the Ministry of Health".

