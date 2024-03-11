Gambia: Jawara Donates Ramadan Food Items Worth D7 Million to Muslims

Business Tycoon and Philanthropist Abubacarr Jawara has donated food items such as; rice, sugar, tomato and other commodities to Muslims across the country in observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The donation came on the heels of his foundation, GACH Global, as part of his annual compassionate gesture.

The donated items included: 5000 bags of 25 kg of rice, 1000 cartons of Jaeja tomatoes and 200 bags of sugar among others - all total to seven million dalasis, according to the Foundation.

Speaking at the distribution center, Abubacarr Jawara, the CEO of GACH Global, reaffirmed that helping the needy Muslims in the country and beyond would continue to remain a priority for him and his organisation especially during Ramadan.

"I don't consider myself rich. My difference with people is that, whatever I have, I want to share it with people especially the needy ones because that is what Allah has asked us to do. Therefore, the culture of caring and sharing will continue to be among my top priority," he said.

"In fact, helping people is what our family is known for. This is what I found my grandfather and my late father doing. Therefore, we must continue on that trend. Whenever I remove something and help people, trust me I get multiples in return."

"I have been doing this for the past 20 to 25 years and I will continue to support needy people in the country and beyond," he posited, saying: "Last year I distributed 3000 bags of rice and this year I increased it up to 5000. Hopefully, next year we are also going to increase the amount of rice and sugar donated. We want to ensure that many households in the country benefit from our benevolent gesture."

Essa Darboe, the President of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, hailed Abubacarr Jawara for his continued support to Gambians irrespective of diversity among others.

"The development and support he is rendering to Gambians cannot be over emphasised. If we have many people likes Mr. Jawara, then no one will go hungry in the country. Again, he is among the people that is working towards the promotion of Islam in the country," Darboe said of Jawara.

"There are many Muslims in the country. There are many rich people in the country. However, the difference between Mr. Jawara and others, is that he is always willing to wipe the tears of the needy people," he claimed, while urging others to emulate the gesture of the GACH CEO.

"The latest donation is not about boosting or about publicity, but rather is about encouraging others to also do the same and support to Muslims especially during the month of Ramadan."

Yusupha Jawara, Essa Jawara and Haji Jawara all hailed Abubacarr Jawara, and underscored the significance of helping Muslims especially during the month of Ramadan.