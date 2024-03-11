Gambia: Macky Sall Received Ex-Combatants of MFDC

To consolidate peace in Casamance, President Macky Sall received the initiative for the reunification of the political and armed wings of the MFDC as well as the ex-combatants of the Diakay faction, who agreed to lay down their arms.

The meeting follows the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement with the ad hoc committee created by the Head of State, according to the Presidency.

On Saturday May 13, 2023, the State of Senegal and a rebel faction of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), the Diakay signed a peace agreement by which those rebels undertook to lay down their arms. At least 250 MFDC fighters accepted the laying down of arms during a ceremony organised in Mangone, a locality in the Department of Bignona, which in the past housed an important base of the irredentist movement.