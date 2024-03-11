Liberia: 'It's Fake' - Former Ag Morlu Denies Involvement in 'Controversial' Statement Criticizing President Boakai's Asset Recovery Committee

Monrovia — Former Auditor General of Liberia, John Morlu, has distanced himself from a statement circulating on social media, purportedly authored by him, which condemns President Joseph Boakai's Asset Recovery Taskforce.

The purported statement described President's Boakai's decision as a political grandstanding embellished in deceit and hypocrisy. It added that the taskforce members lack integrity, education, exposure, and competence to lead the fight.

To establish the authenticity of the statement, FPA reached out to Mr. Morlu, and response he said, "No, I did not write it. Its fake." He thanked FPA for reaching out to him for clarity before publication.

Morlu, renowned for his tenure as Auditor General from 2007 to 2011, is credited with significant improvements in financial management in Liberia. He produced more reports including financial, compliance, internal controls, operational and also fraud investigative reports that indicted high-profile officials. His work garnered attention both locally and internationally, with his reports referenced in State Department and UN Secretary General reports on Liberia. Currently, he serves as managing partner at JS Morlu LLC CPAs, leading a team of experienced professionals.

During last year's presidential election, Morlu backed then opposition presidential candidate Boakai who promised to end endemic corruption and improved the livelihoods of Liberians.

Morlu was credited as one of Boakai's strategists whose services were pivotal in Boakai's successful election bid. He was a member of Boakai's transition committee, and tipped to play a leading role in his administration. But he left Liberia shortly after Boakai's inauguration.

On March 6, President Boakai issued Executive Order 126 establishing an Assets Recovery Task Force. The taskforce is authorized to retrieve wrongfully acquired government assets, identify and trace all stolen and suspicious assets within and outside Liberia and establish an investigative panel, and constitute an effective legal, research, and investigative team to procure tangible evidence.

It is also required to initiate criminal prosecution and civil litigation on behalf of the Government, return confiscated assets to Liberia upon adjudication, and place travel and other restrictions on all individuals identified as suspects while undergoing investigation for stolen and suspicious assets.

It is urged to employ diplomatic, and Interpol means to extradite individuals identified as suspects who are outside Liberia's jurisdiction and bring them under the investigative team's jurisdiction.

This order was followed by the appointment of Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, former head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption (LACC) as chairman, along with several persons from diverse backgrounds including Maima Robertson, vice chair, Alexander Cuffy, special advisor; while Martin Kollie, Ahmed Dempster, Emmanuel Gonquoi, and Dr. Ranny B. Jackson, among others are serving as members.