Nigeria: How Benita Urhobo Is Leading Charge in It and Cybersecurity Innovation

An expert in information technology and cybersecurity, Benita Urhobo has emerged as a standout figure in both, saying her dream is fueled by a passion deeply rooted in computer science.

Her academic journey commenced with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science Education from Delta State University, Nigeria, setting the stage for her subsequent pursuit of a Master's degree in Computer Science from Western Illinois University, USA.

This educational odyssey forms the bedrock of Urhobo's distinguished career trajectory, characterized by a multifaceted blend of experiences ranging from technical support provision to the orchestration and upkeep of digital infrastructures.

However, her true calling lies in cybersecurity, where she has honed her skills through certifications like Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and ISO 27001 Lead Auditor.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Urhobo is committed to deepening her knowledge and contributing to the collective effort of safeguarding digital systems.

Her enthusiasm and dedication have propelled her to tackle new challenges and opportunities in the field, making a meaningful impact along the way.

Urhobo's work in IT and cybersecurity has not gone unnoticed. She has become a respected figure in the industry, known for her expertise and innovative approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges. Her contributions have not only enhanced security measures but have also inspired others to pursue careers in the field.

As technology continues to evolve, Urhobo remains at the forefront, advocating for stronger cybersecurity measures and paving the way for a more secure digital future. With her passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment, Benita Urhobo is truly making waves in IT and cybersecurity, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.