Nigeria Moves to Fourth Spot On Medals Table

11 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The country took a big leap in the standings after amassing seven gold medals on Sunday.

Team Nigeria has moved to the fourth position on the overall medals table at the ongoing African Games in Ghana with seven gold, seven bronze and 12 bronze medals.

After days of heartbreaks and near-misses, Anuoluwapo Opeyori delivered the first gold medal for Team Nigeria in the Badminton men's single event.

Spectacular performances followed this in the women's wrestling event where all six wrestlers representing Nigeria won gold medals.

Mercy Genesis kick-started the gold medal rush before Christiana Ogunsanya followed with another flawless finish while Kolawole Omolayo was unstoppable in the 62kg event.

Adekuoroye Odunayo, Blessing Oburududu and Rueben Hannah Amuchechi added three more gold medals to complete the spectacular outing.

At the end of action on Sunday, Egypt remained the runaway leader on the medals table with 36 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Algeria and South Africa are in distant second and third positions respectively with eight gold medals each.

Meanwhile, host Ghana are in the 10th position with a gold and three silver medals.

With a slightly slimmer contingent of 311 athletes at the last African Games in Rabat, Morocco, Team Nigeria finished second on the final medals table with 127 medals (46 gold, 33 silver and 48 bronze).

The country hopes to match or surpass that performance in Ghana with 358 athletes across 25 sports disciplines.

