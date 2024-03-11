Liberia: Pres. Boakai Commissions New Justice Minister

8 March 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Wilson

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has commissioned Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh as Liberia's Justice Minister and Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia.

The commissioning ceremony was held recently at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia. It was attended by government officials and relatives of the honoree.

During the event, the President administered the oath of office and charged Cllr. Tweh to uphold, defend, and protect the Constitution and laws of the country. He emphasized that all his appointments were aimed at repositioning the country towards a new dynamism.

President Boakai reminded the newly commissioned Justice Minister and other ministers he had earlier appointed to serve with humanity, as they have been chosen to deliver the agenda of the Government. He said that the Government is obligated to put the country on the right trajectory for the well-being of the people.

In response, Justice Minister Tweh expressed gratitude to the President for his preferment and promised to uphold the confidence reposed in him. He also promised to bring his decades-spanning legal expertise to the job with utmost professionalism.

It is important to note that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General heads the joint security sector.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.