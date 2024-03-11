Liberia: Pres. Boakai Commissions New Justice Minister

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has commissioned Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh as Liberia's Justice Minister and Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia.

The commissioning ceremony was held recently at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia. It was attended by government officials and relatives of the honoree.

During the event, the President administered the oath of office and charged Cllr. Tweh to uphold, defend, and protect the Constitution and laws of the country. He emphasized that all his appointments were aimed at repositioning the country towards a new dynamism.

President Boakai reminded the newly commissioned Justice Minister and other ministers he had earlier appointed to serve with humanity, as they have been chosen to deliver the agenda of the Government. He said that the Government is obligated to put the country on the right trajectory for the well-being of the people.

In response, Justice Minister Tweh expressed gratitude to the President for his preferment and promised to uphold the confidence reposed in him. He also promised to bring his decades-spanning legal expertise to the job with utmost professionalism.

It is important to note that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General heads the joint security sector.