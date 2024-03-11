Nigeria: Nepotism and Impunity in Nigeria's Judiciary

The situation in Nigeria's judiciary is very appalling and damning. Officers of the highest levels of administration in the judiciary are participating in the brazen rape of the institution just as the politicians are doing to other state institutions.

Both the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the FCT High Court have proceeded with the ongoing recruitment exercise to fill 12 vacancies in the court despite public outcry and a resolution by the House of Representatives to halt the process pending compliance with the constitutional provision on federal character after a member of the House, Igariwey Enwo, moved a motion titled "Urgent need to re-examine the list of proposed states to fill the 12 vacancies created to the disadvantage of others in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory" on February 14, 2024.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola and the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, both have their family members on the list of candidates to be appointed. Therefore, calls for balance as their states, Oyo and Kogi states respectively, have already filled their quota while other states have never produced a judge for the capital, fell on deaf ears.

Oyo, Kogi and Enugu states, which all have a maximum of two judges each, have been given an additional judge each while states like Abia, Ebonyi and Borno states don't have.

During the recruitment of Federal High Court judges, the CJN also ensured his son, Olukayoode Ariwoola Jnr, made the list of the 23 judges sworn in in October 2023. Also, his younger brother, Adebayo Ariwoola has been appointed an auditor of the NJC, a body he supervises.

It will be difficult for people not to look out for themselves in the Nigerian state of high anarchy and dystopia where the welfare of workers and the citizens at large has been neglected by those elected to ensure that. The result of that is that it is everybody to themselves and God for us all.

What is shocking is that it is people who have sworn to the highest oaths of office in the land that are breaching the constitution and codes of ethics of their offices. This impunity must stop.

Uduak Edward wrote from Karu, Abuja