Nigeria: Seed Technologies Key to Addressing Africa Agric Problems

10 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Vincent a. Yusuf

The availability of quality seeds is critical to enhance crop productivity for a food and nutrition secure continent.

Speaking during the AFSTA Congress in Mombasa, Kenya, Dr Munyaradzi Jonga, the Seed Production Specialist and TAAT Maize Compact Lead at AATF, noted that there is huge potential to maximise Africa's agricultural productivity by leveraging on already available high-quality seeds of newly improved climate-smart varieties produced from different breeding programmes within the region.

He called for the need to stimulate demand that drives functional markets to enhance uptake of improved varieties.

"We need to implement policies that will encourage new innovations and enhance seed systems," he said.

Dr Jonga pointed out various constraints to seed system development and food production in Africa. The constraints include inefficient enabling policy environments; long plant breeding cycles and variety release processes; pest and diseases that affect productivity and poor seed quality.

He noted that partnerships in commercialisation are crucial in technology development; new products awareness and demand creation and uptake by farmers.

"Effective collaboration and partnerships are critical for consistent high quality seed delivery to farmers," he stated.

Experts in an ensuing panel discussion agreed that international and national research organisations develop technologies and innovations, including climate-resilient crop varieties.

However, the outputs of research in Africa are not easily commercialised. Cognizant of this, seed systems are putting in place mechanisms to enable private companies to access and commercialise climate resilient varieties.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.