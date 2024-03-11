Nigeria: Re - Prof. Jibrin's Elite Consensus

Kano — The need for elite consensus has been bandied about for quite a while. We are still at it as we are yet to achieve it.

Prof Jibrin was also reacting to an event where Prof Jega presented a paper, lamenting Nigeria's elites' inability to come to consensus on how to govern the nation for the benefit of all. Benefit of all might just be described as a pipedream.

Elite consensus has been achieved this far in that it is only the elites who can govern as politicians or even as political appointees.

The opulent lifestyles of politicians contrast sharply with the destitution of the majority of the population.

And it is only the cries of men and women of conscience on behalf of the downtrodden that is keeping the issue of good governance on the front burner.

Yet, it is what happens at the federal level that has been gripping our attention; for it is there that the battle for supremacy between Nigeria's major tribes takes place.

Yes, the federal government has been failing in its core responsibilities, particularly with regards to management of the economy, and now fundamentally with regards to insecurity. But equally have states in different geopolitical zones failed.

The Yoruba, assessing their tribal strengths feel that they want a return to regionalism, with minimum relationship with a distant centre situated in Abuja. That might not be the solution to their problems, but as long as it exists as a possibility, it magnetically holds them down, not wanting to let go.

Most players in the political field are, however, comfortable with the existing structure, where when they 'win' elections at all cost, they are assured of comfort and security denied average citizens.