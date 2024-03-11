Nigeria: Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko At 71

It is normal to celebrate those that have impacted societal growth. Some people in humility avoid celebration. Senator (Dr) Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as he clocked 71 on March 1, 2024 has fallen into the mould of eminent northerners and Nigerian nationalists.

Sarkin Yamman Sokoto, as he is fondly called by his political fans, has etched on the golden era of Sokoto State that still blossoms in the re-emergence of All Progressives Congress (APC) through his political wisdom and dexterity. A popular lyric that echoes throughout northern Nigeria says it all "Sokoto people are behind you, Sarkin Yamma, May Allah reward you". The song has refused to tone down after 17 years because the passion of love for Alu reverberates throughout Sokoto State.

The man (Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko)

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko was born on March 1, 1953 at Wamakko, Wamakko Local Government of Sokoto State. He enrolled in Ward Primary School Magajin Gari in 1960 and finished in Wamakko Primary School in 1967. He thereafter attended Sokoto Teachers College where he got his Teachers Certificate. He subsequently worked as a teacher, Headmaster and Acting Education officer before he went to the United States of America (US) where he was admitted into University of Pittsburgh. It was there he obtained his first and postgraduate degrees. He returned to Nigeria for his National Youth Service (NYSC) in 1980.

He entered the civil service of old Sokoto State now Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, as Principal Secretary in December 1981. He left that position in September 1993 to take a Masters Degree in Local Government Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU).

After his studies at the ABU, he returned to the civil service of Sokoto State and served in various capacities. He eventually rose up to the position of a permanent secretary.

Political career

His Excellency Senator Aliyu Wamakko started politics during his university days in the US when he became treasurer and later the Vice president of the Nigerian students in America, University of Pittsburgh Chapter.

He was chairman, Sokoto Local Government from 1986-1987. He was elected as a member of the Constituents Assembly in 1989. At the dawn of democracy in 1999, he became deputy governor of Sokoto State to Governor Attahiru Bafarawa. He served in that capacity for two terms. He was subsequently elected Governor of Sokoto State for two terms at the end of which he was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where he served in many committees. He still serves in the Red Chamber following his re-election in the 2023 (under APC) general elections.

Distinguished Senator Aliyu Wamakko always says he wants to do more for Sokoto. He remains resolute in this affirmation.

Magatakarda Wamakko has become an enigma as far as his political opponents are concerned. The man has faced coordinated and concerted opposition from political foes who were bent on destroying his person and achievements in the political landscape of Sokoto, but howbeit, he has triumphed over them several times leaving them with their egos bruised.

Wamakko is about the only politician in Sokoto concerned primarily with how people fared in terms of their socio-economic wellbeing. His house is always a Mecca of some sorts. Whether around or away, it's always a beehive of activities because the ordinary folks feel at home and trust him to a fault. He is a cheerful giver who always makes himself available to the downtrodden. His wealth, time and wellbeing are devoted to the service of the people of Sokoto. Apart from attending to their needs, he is always with them to celebrate or commiserate with them whenever the need arises. This colossus of a man is hard to break down and so no matter the ill will or fierce hostility, he always emerges victorious.

A man like this, who enjoys tremendous goodwill and support of his people is propelled by Allah's will, and so the fame, wealth and enviable position he occupies in the country are all by the grace of the Almighty. He is therefore, never oblivious of this fact and appreciate, so much, what Allah has endowed him with.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko is compassionate, altruistic, a philanthropist and deeply religious in the service of Allah. Everybody is a brother or sister in his cheerful disposition.

Senator Wamakko was very friendly with almost everyone who came across him when he was governor. His performances left lasting impressions on the people and hence the press contributed immensely in making him and his government very popular in Sokoto, Nigeria and beyond. His studentship in America has profound effect and his upbringing as a blue blood influenced that wisdom.

It is our fervent hope that those he politically mentors would emulate his open-door policy, warm reception and political sagacity.

Sokoto people are always behind Sarkin Yamman Sokoto.

Mohammed S. Umar is the President of Sokoto Liberal Democrats Media Foundation (SOLID)