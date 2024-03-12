Liberia: Ex-Chief Justice's Family Cries for Justice

Monrovia, Liberia, March 10, 2024 — ---A Supreme Court opens

- Family of former Chief Justice and murder convict, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott has expressed hope for justice and freedom for their family members.

According to the family, they anticipate hearing by the Supreme Court of Liberia into an appeal filed against the guilty verdict and judgement of Criminal Court 'A'.

Monrovia, Liberia, March 10, 2024 -The family of former Chief Justice and murder convict Gloria Musu Scott has expressed hope for justice and freedom for their family members as they anticipate hearing an appeal filed against the guilty verdict and judgment of Criminal Court 'A.'

Former Development Superintendent of Maryland County Nathaniel Toe has termed the indictment and subsequent guilty verdict against Justice Gloria Musu Scott and family members products of political manipulation and machination.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, edition of the Hott Morning Live on Hott FM, Mr. Toe said the shady events that characterized the investigation, trial, and post-verdict startling revelations are enough proof that Justice Scott was a target of persecution and not necessarily prosecution.

His recent assertions are similar to several public appearances in which he has repeatedly drawn attention to strange happenings around Cllr. Scott and her family, before, during, and after their trial in the lower court.

Many of callers on the show agreed with Mr. Toe that Cllr. Scott and their family are actually the victims who have dramatically been turned into perpetrators, and the family should feel vindicated by the recent revelations of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Monroe Dennis that the investigation findings in the Charloe Musu murder case did not suggest the charges levied against the defendants.

It may be recalled that the Head of the Police Investigation Team, ACP Monroe A. Dennis, made many shocking revelations on a local radio station (Hott FM) in the United States about a month ago. Among them, he said that the investigation findings didn't suggest the crimes mentioned in the indictment. Still, heavy hands interfered and insisted that Cllr. Scott and her family are charged as such.

Toe said the revelations by ACP Dennis and the suspension and fining of former Solicitor General Nyanti Tuan for breaking jury rules are enough reasons why Cllr. Scott and three other family members should not even be in jail by now because the charges were politically motivated, manufactured, and "criminally" placed in both the police charge sheet and the indictment.

He wondered why politicians were chasing Mr. Dennis everywhere and forcing him to sign an investigation report that he, Dennis, as Chief Investigator, did not agree with.

This, he said, is another confirmation that Justice Scott is a victim of a political witch-hunt and a target of a wicked plot and concocted theories of lies and fabrication.

Justice Scott and three members of her family are remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison, awaiting a hearing into an appeal filed before the Supreme Court following a guilty verdict handed down by what the family calls a compromised jury at the Criminal Court 'A' in November 2023.

Mr. Toe told his audience that the question of a possibility of intrusion into the former Chief Justice's residence was a major contending issue during the murder trial because investigators of the Liberia National Police ruled out any possibility that anybody could intrude into the house, a conclusion that defense lawyers vehemently resisted through evidence, including expert testimonies, insisting that there were many possibilities of intrusion and that the murder was committed by an intruder on the night of February 22, 2023.

Toe, who is also Justice Scott's family spokesman, stated that the continuous access to and intrusion of the compound with keys, which the intruders are opening all the doors, is a clear validation of the Intrusion alarm raised by Cllr. Scott and her family, which Police said was FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS.

"Where and how did you get the keys?" he asked, adding that these repeated incidents of intrusion using keys have further contradicted the Government's theory of NO INTRUSION, which is the only basis on which Cllr. Scott and family members were charged.

He also mentioned the ongoing "disgraceful" fight over hundreds of thousands of United States Dollars by Justice Ministry officials (prosecutors) who handled Cllr. Scott's trial, amidst legitimate fears that the jurors were tempered with.

He repeated that the family and many other Liberians still believe that the jurors were tempered after Solicitor General Nyanti Tuan was found liable for going to the Temple of Justice and visiting the jurors' quarters during odd hours, for which he was fined US$250 (Two Hundred Fifty United States Dollars) and suspended from the trial.

He described as shameful the current fight over money by Justice Scott's prosecutors, including Montserrado County Attorney Swahilu Sesay, Cllrs. Boby Livingstone, Adolphus Karnuah, and Layfette Gould, among others.