Liberia: Nimba University Refutes Sex for Grade Claim

Authorities of Nimba University in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, have dismissed reports of faculty offering grades for sex as baseless.

Sanniquellie, Nimba County, Liberia, March 10, 2024: The administration of Nimba University in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, dismisses a report of faculty demanding sex and money for grades as false and misleading.

In an interview with The NEW DAWN on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Monrovia, the university's Communication Director, Rev. Alastair Zoreg, clarified that such alleged practices do not exist at the institution.

Rev. Zoreg also denied the writing of blank checks by the University president, Dr. Jesse Noah Mongrue, and the withdrawal of 80 million Liberian Dollars at any time from the University's account at the Central Bank of Liberia.

He also denied report of more than 80 students being placed on probation for failure to attain a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.00, noting that grade sheets for the semester ended have not been released to students.

Also speaking, the university's faculty chair, Theophilus G. Younquoi, said Nimba University is a new institution committed to upholding moral values and ethical principles.

"We do not believe in any act that may malign the institution; if we were involved in sex for grade, we wouldn't have 80 students on probation. We are a reputable institution trying to instill values needed in society tomorrow", Mr. Younquoi said.

Recently, some of the University's students accused the administration and the teaching staff of demanding sex for grades, while male students alleged that lecturers constantly ask for money. Editing by Jonathan Browne