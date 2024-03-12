Liberia: Red Cross Celebrates Women's Leadership and Service to Humanity

While the world observed International Women's Day on 8 March 2024, there were suggestions that solutions that empower women are how many of the crises confronting the world, which include poverty and climate change, can be addressed.

In honor of International Women's Day, the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) extends celebrated women across Liberia and beyond, recognizing their indispensable contributions to the service of humanity.

The day was observed under the theme: 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.' This year's theme resonates deeply with the LNRCS' mission of supporting women to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society by delivering vital services to communities across Liberia.

Red Cross Secretary General Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh spoke during the celebration, saying the Red Cross celebrates the achievements of women within and outside the Red Cross.

He commended their unwavering dedication, courage, and compassion in the face of adversity.

He explained that women continue to drive humanitarian endeavors, from volunteers to staff members, community leaders to frontline responders.

Mr. Blamoh stated that the LNRCS has championed women's vital role in humanitarian efforts, a commitment underscored by the formal launch of the LNRCS Women Forum in September 2022.

"The Liberian Red Cross remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting and uplifting women, ensuring their voices are heard, their rights are respected, and their contributions are recognized," said Mr. Blamoh.

He further said they were inspired by the global resolve to enhance women's representation and achieve gender parity by 2030.

The LNRCS Secretary-General added that the Red Cross Women's Forum embodies the spirit of empowerment, resilience, and inclusion.

Mr. Blamoh said through the Women's Forum the LNRCS is steadfast in its dedication to nurturing women's leadership, fostering gender equality, and promoting inclusivity in all facets of its operations.

He concluded that they stand united in their pursuit of a more just, equitable, and inclusive world.