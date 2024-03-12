Liberia: Heads Roll At NPA As Vouchers Reveal Financing for Former Ruling Party's Campaign

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has obtained several leaked vouchers revealing huge sums of money disbursed by the National Port Authority (NPA) to the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) during the recently concluded election campaign.

FrontPageAfrica obtained at least six vouchers carrying the amount of US$9,500 each bare the date July 17, 2023. Each voucher was meant for "Coalition for Democratic Change program slated for [name of community] on July 17, 2023." The various communities benefiting from these vouchers are New Georgia Community, Loga Town, New Georgia Estate, St. Paul Bridge Community, Doe Community and Freeport Community.

Efforts made by FrontPageAfrica to get comments from the former ruling party did not materialize.

However, when contacted, the Communications Director for the National Port Authority, Mr. Malcolm Scott, told FrontPageAfrica that the new Managing Director of the Port, Sekou A.M. Dukuly, commissioned an investigation into the matter and has since taken administrative actions on the matter. Scott said he could not give details on the investigation, but shared a Facebook post made by Mr. Dukuly announcing the administrative action taken by management.

The Facebook Post:

Public Service Announcement

The Management of the National Port Authority (NPA), after an internal investigation and in consultation with its board chairman, has immediately terminated the following staff for financial improprieties and administrative reasons.

1. Gabriel S. Bull, Comptroller

2. Vakumah Dukuly, Former Comptroller

3. Logan David, former LSP Director

4. Sabato Dennis, former Director of Investigation.

5. Christian Brownell -- Deputy Comptroller

6. Terrence Doe - Executive Director-Transport

7. Pewee S Flomoku, Executive Director of Human Resources.

8. Patrick Sumo, Executive Director to the office of former Managing Director Diana Nebo

9. Civicus Barsi-Giah, Buchanan Port Director.

10. P. Martin Zayzay, Port Coordinator - Buchanan.

The management has subsequently notified law enforcement for onward prosecution, where applicable. The public is encouraged not to do business with these former employees.

Signed:

Sekou A.M. Dukuly

Managing Director

National Port Authority

Republic of Liberia

Violation of Election Law

In a bid to uphold transparency and fairness in electoral process, the National Elections Law has stringent regulations on campaign contributions. Article 8 of the law delineates prohibited contributions, aiming to curb the influence of anonymous sources and corporate entities in political campaigns.

Under section 8.1, the law explicitly prohibits any contribution from anonymous sources or funds associated with corporations, labor organizations, or financial institutions. This measure seeks to prevent clandestine financing that could undermine the integrity of elections.

Furthermore, section 8.2 imposes a cap on contributions from legal entities, limiting their donations to a maximum of US$100,000 or its equivalent in Liberian dollars. This provision aims to prevent disproportionate financial influence from wealthy donors, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.

Additionally, section 8.3 mandates that political parties and candidates refrain from utilizing public resources for campaign activities. Contributions resulting from the abuse of state resources are strictly prohibited, except in cases where such resources are made equally available to all candidates and parties on fair and transparent terms. These regulations underscore the government's commitment to fostering a democratic electoral process free from undue influence and corruption