Senegal: Question of the Day - What Is the Last Hurdle in the Presidential Election in Senegal?

12 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Despite the fact that the constitutional council of Senegal and the president had to rely on assumed prerogatives, to set a date for the Senegalese election to avoid the expiration of the term of the president on 2nd April without an elected successor to hand over to, those parties that have been left out are now denouncing the decision as actions that are not based on the constitution and electoral laws of Senegal. They have therefore resorted to judicial action so that the process would be aborted.

Foroyaa would continue to monitor the final phase which will determine whether 24th March will be D-day for the candidates or not. The country has one last constitutional hurdle to leap over in order for the public to be fully assured the civic right to determine who will be the successor of President Macky Sall.

