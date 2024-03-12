Nigeria: Spotlighting On Specialised Dogs At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport

Travellers passing through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (both local and international wings) in Abuja in the last four to five months would have noticed some dogs providing extra security at some key points. They are held by uniformed handlers and sniffing through travellers' luggage, crates and cargoes for explosives, weapons, hard drugs, food, currency, endangered animal parts and other contraband items inimical to security.

Historically, records have it that dogs' employment in security lanes has been on a sharp rise since 1974 when a NYPD-owned German Shepherd managed to sniff out a bomb that had been stowed inside an aircraft at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, ultimately averting disaster. Their service ramped up after 9/11.

This is the first time I have seen specialised dogs deployed in any Nigerian airport. This is a good development in our security architecture as they are cost-effective way of detecting security threats. It is time this development is put in the spotlight because dogs are much more reliable than even today's advanced technology for detecting the chemicals in explosives, criminal tendencies and illegal drugs.

These dogs or canines (K9) are endowed with a high sense of smell (30 to 40 times better than that of humans) not only to identify a friend or enemy, criminals, tracks and stolen property but more especially in their uncanny sense of security and ability to detect hidden materials and potential diseases that are banned in most countries to pass through the borders.

So placing this kind of security will go a long way in protecting not only the travellers but also airport workers, airline crews and Nigeria at large by ensuring that no explosive materials are present on aircraft or in our airports.

To be specific, I saw how the dogs sniffed the air currents surrounding travellers and their belongings as they passed through the Departures and the two gates leading to the Apron in an effort to detect anyone who may be carrying explosives and cargo containing one. I could say in such a way, that the canine teams assist with the efficiency and effectiveness of the airport's screening operations.

There was one occasion I saw the dogs suspecting a bag and the handlers and the airport officials had to move the bag into a search room for further scrutiny, though I do not know the outcome of the search. Indeed, this deployment and practice is in tandem with international best practices.

I am excited that these specialised dogs have been introduced in at least one airport in the country, as it will enhance its ratings and certification by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The intractable security threats we have witnessed in Nigeria are telling us that extra security at sensitive public places like airports cannot be discounted, and we cannot rely completely on human beings to safeguard every layer, structure or process of security and safety, especially in sensitive places like the airports and their surroundings.

Like similar changes or innovations in Nigeria, I am very sure that the deployment of dogs would face some challenges. A friend of mine told me what he saw of how two travellers behaved in his presence, maybe out of fear. I also heard some passengers did not want to be searched by dogs during VIP protocols, especially at the local wing of the airport. Nevertheless, the extra security provided by the dogs will go a long way in providing safety and peace of mind to travellers.

So, it is in this context, that public attention should be drawn to the new development at the airport. The authorities, like the FAAN, should work with the mainstream media and social media to sensitise the public that when they travel through the airport, specialised dogs will scent them and their luggage handled by a canine team trained in cultural/religious norms.

Due to the sensitivity of the system, there is a need to educate and reduce public anxiety that the sniffer dogs do not touch people but sniff luggage and items. If they are carrying goods on them, they can place the items on the floor for inspection. But let Nigerians be aware that dogs are now crucial members of Abuja Airport's security ecosystem. While it is important to commend the Nigerian government for this intervention, there are more improvements expected from the authorities.

Due to the nature and characteristics of their operational security, there are other areas of the airport I would like the dogs to be extended to such as the Arrivals, cargo section, car parks, navigation facilities, unattended cars and unattended items/bags, and aircraft sections of the airport. They can also conduct random proactive patrols around the airport environment, at check-in counters, screening points, and gate lounges. Other international airports that handle large numbers of passengers like the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja, Port Harcourt International Airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano and Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu are in need of this extra security.

The topmost necessity in this extra security is the ever-busy Murtala Mohammed International, which is the flagship border (ports of entry and exit) of the country that handles the highest number of passengers and cargoes. It should not be assumed that since Nigeria has not witnessed serious terrorist mishaps in and around its airports, then there is no need for extra security assisted by dogs. But there is a formidable threat to our borders by perpetrators of nefarious activities such as non-state actors and other criminals. '

Dr Babatunde is a peacebuilder and security analyst; wrote via [email protected]