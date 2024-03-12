West Africa: Nigeria Hosts Green Finance Conference

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF), in collaboration with the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), has concluded plans to host the 9th Edition of the Green Finance Conference and Trainings in Lagos, Nigeria, from March 12 to 15, 2024.

The Green Finance Conference, organised by AGF and sponsored by NDF, is a crucial response to the challenges posed by climate change within the framework of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

With a focus on providing enhanced expertise to African countries, the conference aims to facilitate increased financing for low-carbon development.

The conference holds paramount significance for financial institutions as it realistically analyses existing opportunities and proposes practical solutions to address financing for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) committed to green growth and climate-resilient development.

The AGF Group Director of Business Development, Franck Adjagba said, "We are establishing a significant collaboration with banks to secure funding for environmentally friendly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

"The goal is to ease the financial support for green businesses in the country. Nigeria plays a pivotal role in global climate discussions and contributes significantly to shaping AGF's objectives of enabling the country to tailor its strategies towards global discourse on climate-related matters."