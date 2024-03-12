Nigeria: Protesters Ask Edo Assembly to Halt Impeachment Move Against Dep. Gov

Members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North have staged a peaceful protest calling on the state House of Assembly speaker, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, to withdraw the impeachment notice served on the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Recall that the state assembly last week served an impeachment notice on the deputy governor and gave him seven days to respond.

The protesters under the aegis of Edo North PDP Rescue Movement, (ENREM), carried placards with different inscriptions such as, 'we say no to impeachment of Shaibu', 'we say no to prosecution of Shaibu,' 'he should be rewarded and not prosecution' among others.

Addressing newsmen during the protest in Auchi, the spokesperson for the group, Festus Owu, advised the state assembly to focus on providing good legislation for Edo people rather than engaging in "fruitless ventures of impeachment" that bring no food to the table of hungry Edo people.

He called on members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to unite ahead of the state governorship election slated for September 21.