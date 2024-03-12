Liberia: On 2nd Thoughts - Why Corporate Coup That Failed At Nasscorp

Last Monday, March 4, failed corporate coup at the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), led by Unity Party Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh, two senators, a commerce minister, and two seasoned layers, leaves much to be desired of the much-touted UP rescue mission.

The event inspired by what had taken place at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was reminiscent of Herald's brutal Biblical execution of Jesus's disciples as told in the account of Dr. Luke in Acts 12:1-2.

Herald had executed a few of Jesus' disciples, including James, the brother of John; when he saw that this met with approval among the Jews, he proceeded to seize Peter, also.

Before last Monday's failed coup at NASSCORP, members of the Unity Party had succeeded in ousting Prof. Wilson Tarpeh from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe's running mate in the October 10, 2023, Presidential election, Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, wasted no time in taking over at the EPA in a Hollywood-style hours after it was announced that he had been appointed officer-in-charge at that entity.

Without prior notice to his predecessor, who was at this time coming under immense pressure from some aggrieved former staff believed to be UP partisans who were staging a series of protests that displayed characteristics of gangsterism, he immediately seized power at the entity.

However, Prof. Tarpeh will soon run for the Supreme Court, but that is an entirely different argument for another day.

At NASSCOPRP, the officer-in-charge designate, Cllr. Molffie Kanneh selected top government and party officials, including his sister, Senator Gboto Kanneh, and brother, Cllr. Boakai Kanneh, UP Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh, Commerce Minister Amin Modad, and senior party steward Sen. Prince Moye, among other partisans, stage a failed coup at the entity under the guise of a take-over shamelessly, too.

The UP rescue mission campaigned on the mantra of change, which encompasses doing things differently from the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC). But enlisting top government officials, lawmakers, and lawyers just for an acting position without prior notice to the management team at the entity only shows desperation.

It was not only embarrassing but also disgusting to see such highly-rated personalities in society being paraded and made fools of.

But why the UP corporate coup failed at NASSCORP?

President Joseph N. Boakai appointed Cllr. Moiffie Kanneh on February 27, as an officer in charge at NASSCORP. Apparently, following his appointment, things changed within the corridor of the Executive Mansion, especially when it was revealed that NASSCOPRP Director General Dewitt VanMaboos still had about 3 more years on his tenure.

President Boakai, not wanting to cause another public stir about the tenue position and being aware that Cllr. Kanneh's name had not been placed on the Executive Mansion's website, decided to quietly withdraw his appointment.

Apparently, after watching the Executive Mansion website for days and not seeing his name anywhere, the learned Counsellor decided that a stage corporate coup would have worked because it had worked at the EPA and other places weeks before his appointment.

Thus, Cllr. Kanneh, dressed in a pink suit, and apparently holding a prepared take-over speech, marched with his entourage at NASSCORP after placing a telephone call to the management team hours earlier.

Cllr. Kanneh apparently believed that by taking with him two senators, one of whom is his sister and the other a high-ranking Unity Party steward, party chairman, and host of other senior government officials, including past and current party officials, would have intimidated the NASSCOPRP management team, to cede power. But it didn't work.

This shameful and bravado show of power had only been synonymous with the CDC, and that the UP will follow a similar path makes them no different.