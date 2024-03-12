Gambia: Regional Dialogue to Combat Irregular Migration in Gambia Ends

A regional dialogue to combat irregular migration in The Gambia recently ended in Basse, Upper River Region.

The dialogue was significant in addressing the pressing issue of irregular migration in the country.

The event's official opening ceremony, overseen by the Hon. Governor of Upper River Region Samba Bah, set a tone of urgency and collaboration in tackling this complex challenge.

Governor Bah's impassioned call to the youth to seize the opportunities within the county and avoid the perils of irregular migration reflects a government committed to providing an environment conducive for its citizens.

His acknowledgment of the efforts of the National Youth Council-The Gambia and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Senegal in organizing the dialogue underscores the importance of collective action in addressing irregular migration issues in The Gambia.

Lucien Nadieline, Junior Program Officer for KAS, emphasised the necessity for youth to equip themselves with the right skills and capacities before considering migration - a poignant reminder of the importance of preparedness in navigating the complexities of international movement.

The diverse array of participants, including youth leaders, migrant returnees, councillors, security personnel, persons with disabilities, and other stakeholders in migration, highlights the inclusive nature of the dialogue.

The topics discussed, ranging from international migration laws to the impact of free movement protocols, underscore the multifaceted approach required to address migration challenges effectively.

As the dialogue delves into crucial themes such as smuggling of migrants, trafficking in persons, and the role of governments and partners in curbing migration, it serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration towards sustainable solutions.

By exploring opportunities available for young people in The Gambia, the dialogue aims to empower the youth and steer them towards constructive pathways within their own communities.

In essence, the Regional Dialogue on Migration stands as a beacon of hope and collaboration, uniting stakeholders in a shared commitment to address the complexities of migration and pave the way for a more secure and prosperous future for all.

