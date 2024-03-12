Nigeria: Ramadan - Jigawa Govt Reduces Working Hours for Civil Servants

12 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
During the period, civil servants in the state would report to office at 9am and close by 3pm between Monday and Thursday instead of the usual 5pm.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has approved the reduction of official working hours in the state by two hours during the 2024 Ramadan fast.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Muhammad K Dagaceri.

"Furthermore, workers would report to work on Fridays by 9am and close by 1pm as usual".

He explained that the gesture is aimed at providing more opportunities to civil servants to prepare for their Ramadan break and also to have more time to observe spiritual activities activities of the holy month.

The Head of Service stated that it is hope that civil servants in the state would use the Ramadan Period to pray for God's guidance and blessings for the state.

"It is also hope that civil servants would use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large".

